Eagle Butte, SD

Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

Posted by 
Eagle Butte News Beat
 18 days ago

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVp1Ub00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eagle Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

