Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.