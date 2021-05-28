Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 61 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



