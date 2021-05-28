Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 18 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aEVp0bs00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing, PA
19
Followers
76
Post
573
Views
ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyalusing, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related