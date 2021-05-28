A cloudy Friday in Hobart today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOBART, OK.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Hobart, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hobart:

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 60 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



