Hobart, OK

A cloudy Friday in Hobart today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hobart Post
 18 days ago

(HOBART, OK.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Hobart, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hobart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aEVozox00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

