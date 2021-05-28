Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

Weather Forecast For Franklinville

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 18 days ago

FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aEVoywE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
14
Followers
74
Post
716
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Franklinville, NYPosted by
Franklinville Updates

Franklinville is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.