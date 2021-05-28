Weather Forecast For Franklinville
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
