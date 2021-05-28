Cancel
Linden, TX

Friday rain in Linden meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 18 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Linden Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aEVox3V00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linden, TX
With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

