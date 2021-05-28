Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Light rain in the day; while rain during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.