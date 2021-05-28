Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
