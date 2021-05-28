Cancel
Norton, KS

Norton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Norton News Flash
 18 days ago

NORTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEVotWb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norton, KS
Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.