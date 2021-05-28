Lawtey Daily Weather Forecast
LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
