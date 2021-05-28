Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Lawtey Daily Weather Forecast

Lawtey News Watch
LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aEVorl900

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

