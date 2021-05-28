Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ajo, AZ

Ajo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ajo Post
Ajo Post
 18 days ago

AJO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVoqsQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ajo Post

Ajo Post

Ajo, AZ
3
Followers
50
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

With Ajo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ajo, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ajo, AZPosted by
Ajo Post

Take advantage of Monday sun in Ajo

(AJO, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Ajo, AZPosted by
Ajo Post

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Ajo

(AJO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ajo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Ajo, AZPosted by
Ajo Post

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(AJO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ajo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!