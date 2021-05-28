West. Wendover Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
