Glasgow, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 18 days ago

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVonTT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glasgow, MT
With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Glasgow, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 430 1St Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Holiday at 108 1St Ave N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14.
3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glasgow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 134 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 134. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.