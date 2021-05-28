Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
