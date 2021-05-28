Cancel
Kaunakakai, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai

Posted by 
 18 days ago

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVomak00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

