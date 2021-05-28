4-Day Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
