Weather Forecast For Stroud

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.