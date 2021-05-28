Cancel
Stroud, OK

Weather Forecast For Stroud

Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 18 days ago

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVoli100

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stroud, OK
With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

