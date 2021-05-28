Weather Forecast For Stroud
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
