Burns, OR

Sun forecast for Burns — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Burns Bulletin
 18 days ago

(BURNS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burns. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burns:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVojwZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

