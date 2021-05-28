Daily Weather Forecast For San Saba
SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
