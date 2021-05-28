Cancel
Scottville, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Scottville

Scottville Post
Scottville Post
 18 days ago

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEVohB700

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

