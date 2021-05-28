4-Day Weather Forecast For Scottville
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
