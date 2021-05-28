Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

Morganton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 18 days ago

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aEVogIO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
15
Followers
82
Post
706
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Morganton is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MORGANTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Morganton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.