Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walsenburg, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walsenburg

Posted by 
Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 18 days ago

WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aEVofPf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg, CO
19
Followers
79
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walsenburg, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM MDT At 1200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Veta, or 10 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160 and La Veta.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Royal Gorge, or 20 miles east of Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Fremont County.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county to near Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, eastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, La Veta and Farisita.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms developing along a line extending from near Florence to 8 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was north at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Greenhorn Mountain, Canon City, Rye, Beulah, Wetmore, San Isabel and Colorado City.
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALAMOSA...SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO...COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 206 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Cuchara to 6 miles south of Fort Garland. Movement was north at 15 mph. Other strong thunderstorms are developing elsewhere across the Advisory area, with this activity also moving northward at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, San Luis, Blanca, Cuchara, Cuchara Pass, San Pablo, Fort Garland, Sanchez Reservoir and Chama.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Pueblo Reservoir to 7 miles southeast of Walsenburg. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Walsenburg and Colorado City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.