4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
