Spicer, MN

Weather Forecast For Spicer

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 18 days ago

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVobsl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Posted by
Spicer Updates

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Spicer

(SPICER, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spicer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SPICER, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spicer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.