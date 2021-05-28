Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma
YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.