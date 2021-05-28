Cancel
Cherokee Village, AR

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Times
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cherokee Village Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cherokee Village:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEVoYBS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

