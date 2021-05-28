Cancel
Oroville, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oroville

OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVoVXH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

