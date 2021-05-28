Friday sun alert in Cut Bank — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CUT BANK, MT) A sunny Friday is here for Cut Bank, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cut Bank:

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 45 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.