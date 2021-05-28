4-Day Weather Forecast For Milbank

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 39 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.