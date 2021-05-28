Cancel
Milbank, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Milbank

Posted by 
Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 18 days ago

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVoTlp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Milbank, SD
Milbank, SD
Milbank News Flash

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milbank. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!