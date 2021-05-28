Cancel
Glenwood, AR

Sun forecast for Glenwood — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 18 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) A sunny Friday is here for Glenwood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glenwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVoSt600

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glenwood, AR
With Glenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

