Camden, AL

Camden Daily Weather Forecast

Camden Journal
 18 days ago

CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVoR0N00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden, AL
