Broken Bow Weather Forecast
BROKEN BOW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
