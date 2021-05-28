Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballinger, TX

A rainy Friday in Ballinger — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 18 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Ballinger, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ballinger:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEVoObQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
16
Followers
76
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballinger, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ballinger: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Ballinger’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ballinger: Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Runnels County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas Southern Callahan County in west central Texas Coleman County in west central Texas Runnels County in west central Texas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 822 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain are expected over a short period of time. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coleman, Ballinger, Winters, Santa Anna, Cross Plains, Novice, Silver Valley, Glen Cove, Valera, Talpa, Oplin, Crews, Voss, Benoit, Burkett, Rowden, Grosvenor, Hatchel, Cross Cut and Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty. This will affect low water crossings in rural and urban areas of Runnels, Coleman, and northern Brown counties.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...