A rainy Friday in Ballinger — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BALLINGER, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Ballinger, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ballinger:

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.