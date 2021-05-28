Cancel
Phillips, WI

Friday has sun for Phillips — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
 18 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) A sunny Friday is here for Phillips, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phillips:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aEVoNih00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

