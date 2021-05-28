Linn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Cloudy
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
