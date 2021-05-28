Cancel
Linn, MO

Linn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Linn Dispatch
 18 days ago

LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aEVoMpy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

