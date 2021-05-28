Weather Forecast For Manila
MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
