Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manila, AR

Weather Forecast For Manila

Posted by 
Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 18 days ago

MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVoLxF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manila News Watch

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
9
Followers
75
Post
907
Views
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manila, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentmy9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says expect a mild and muggy day with a few showers and storms possible. Today's high should hit 80 degrees.
Environmentfox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Mike Woods has the weather forecast. Wednesday will be a sunny, dry and very nice day. Thursday will be a great day.