4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagar
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
