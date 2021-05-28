Cancel
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Point

West Point Post
West Point Post
 18 days ago

WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVoJBn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

