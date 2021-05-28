4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Point
WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.