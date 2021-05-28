4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Point

WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 40 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.