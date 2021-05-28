4-Day Weather Forecast For Sutton
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.