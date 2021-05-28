4-Day Weather Forecast For Sutton

SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



