Atlanta, GA

2 men in critical condition after shooting in northeast Atlanta

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSnW5_0aEVoEmA00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the middle of a northeast Atlanta street.

The shooting happening just after 7 a.m. off William H. Borders Drive and Edgewood Avenue.

We have a crew at the scene speaking with investigators. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for any new developments.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two men in their mid-20s were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Police said they are searching for a blue sedan.

Atlanta police worked another double shooting earlier Friday. At around 3:05 a.m., a man was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on Luckie Street.

A second victim was found and told police he was shot while leaving the bar. Both men are in stable condition and police said both victims did not know each other.

©2021 Cox Media Group

