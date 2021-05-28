Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry

Galivants Ferry News Watch
 18 days ago

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEVoDtR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

