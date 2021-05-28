Daily Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
