Butler, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Butler

Butler Bulletin
 18 days ago

BUTLER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVoC0i00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Butler, GA
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Butler, GA
Butler is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BUTLER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Butler. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!