Hinckley Daily Weather Forecast
HINCKLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
