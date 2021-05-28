Connell Daily Weather Forecast
CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
