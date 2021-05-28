Cancel
Sisseton, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sisseton

Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEVo6nb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Sisseton, SD
ABOUT

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tuesday has sun for Sisseton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SISSETON, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sisseton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!