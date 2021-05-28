4-Day Weather Forecast For Sisseton
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
