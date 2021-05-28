Daily Weather Forecast For Telluride

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.