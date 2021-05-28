Daily Weather Forecast For Telluride
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
