Luke Wilson Tells All On Tackling Fort Worth, Football and the Unbelievably True Tale of 12 Mighty Orphans — a PaperCity Exclusive
Luke Wilson as Coach Rusty Russell. (Photo by Laura Wilson) A true Fort Worth fable is finally coming to the silver screen with Dallas' own Luke Wilson in a starring role and a host of Texans at the controls. 12 Mighty Orphans tells the story of the Mighty Mites of the Fort Worth Masonic Home, who went from playing without shoes — or even a football — to vying for the Texas state championship during one unimaginable season.