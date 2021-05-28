Cancel
Scott City, KS

Weather Forecast For Scott City

Posted by 
Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 18 days ago

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVo39Q00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • 13 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Scott City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Scott City area went to Sinclair at Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, the survey found:
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scott City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 104 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.