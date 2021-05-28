Weather Forecast For Scott City
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then rain during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.