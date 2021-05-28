Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Three Microgrid Myths Debunked

By Guest Post
microgridknowledge.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean McEvoy, senior vice president of energy at Veritone, debunks three common microgrid myths around cost, value and predictability. Microgrids deliver many benefits to utilities, independent power producers and power consumers. They can incorporate distributed renewable generation, distributed energy systems (DES), EVs and demand response. Microgrids can operate independent of the main grid (i.e., in islanding mode) during extreme events. They also decarbonize via their incorporation of clean energy.

microgridknowledge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Energy Storage#Energy Management#Veritone#Decarbonize#Americans#Nerc#Macrogrid#Ai#Microgrid Energy#Microgrid Resources#Evs#Der
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

PosiGen CEO Thomas Neyhart's Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability

PosiGen was founded in 2011 by Thomas Neyhart. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, many families wanted to rebuild their homes with efficient, green, and renewable solar energy. However, in most cases, only higher-income households were able to afford the solar options available at the time. Few - if any - cost-effective solutions were available to low-to-middle-income families, many of whom bore the brunt of Katrina's losses and were disproportionately affected by the disaster. PosiGen CEO, Thomas Neyhart realized that with smart, community-focused solutions tailored to the needs of specific client bases, he could deliver safe, clean, cost-effective, and renewable solar energy to the families who needed it most. He could also take things a step further by providing those families with access to credit lines, job opportunities, training, and coaching to help them gain financial independence.
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

Subsurface Geophysics is Key to Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage

The date is set. According to not only the Paris Agreement but also with support from the city of Houston, 196 participating countries – including the United States, must meet a net-zero carbon emission goal by 2050. With Houston already the energy capital of the world, it is no surprise that the city is positioning itself as the up-and-coming carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) hub of the U.S. Reaching the target means not only pushing green energy, but also supporting more energy efficient, sustainable and environmentally conscious fossil fuels.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Hydrogen isn't as clean as it seems

The need to end fossil fuel reliance, and do so in the next decade or two, cannot be overstated. Pressure from society to act has risen to the level where even the fossil fuel industry itself feels compelled to endorse transition plans that at least appear to be legitimate solutions to our deepening climate crisis. Unfortunately, some of these plans are grossly misguided, with “blue hydrogen” being a particularly egregious example. Blue hydrogen is made from fossil natural gas, with carbon capture theoretically used to reduce some greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the process. So far it is largely just a concept, and only two facilities in the world have ever tried to produce blue hydrogen at commercial scale.
California Statenaturalgasworld.com

California company sees solar as a resource for green hydrogen

The greatest cost for hydrogen production is the system that splits water. California-based renewable energy company Heliogen said June 15 it raised more than $100mn to support the development of a solar energy system that could support green hydrogen. Two funding rounds yielded $108mn for its Sunlight refinery system, a...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar makes a lot of sense at ground level, too

As we humans scramble to address climate change with renewable energy, the real paydirt in solar might actually be dirt. Think of it in terms of multiple scientific and economic interests converging on the soil just below your photovoltaic panels. The panels provide an opportunity to restore natural ecosystems and reduce soil erosion, all while reducing the electric power grid’s carbon footprint.
Germanymicrogridknowledge.com

How to Validate a Microgrid Project

In a new special report series brought to you by Microgrid Knowledge and Typhoon HIL, we’re exploring how Hardware in the Loop (HIL) can address the technical challenges that can impact the cost and scheduling of microgrid projects. In this second article in the series, we’re looking at the importance of validating a microgrid before it’s put into service.
Energy Industrymicrogridknowledge.com

Educating Customers About 3 Key Microgrid Benefits

What microgrid benefits incentivize customers to adopt the technology? The ability to decarbonize, achieve resiliency and lower costs top the list, according to Alex Savelli, executive director of power generation at Cummins. Cummins is especially focused on decarbonization through use of hydrogen — including in fuel cells and electrolyzers. Using...
Energy Industrymicrogridknowledge.com

How to Bring Microgrids to Areas Without Electricity

The challenges of bringing microgrids to the more than 800 million people who lack electricity include costs, technology and financing, according to panelists at a Microgrid 2021 session on “New Strategies to Hasten Microgrid Adoption in Remote Regions.”. But one of the underlying keys to success is understanding the needs...
Environmentmissouribusinessalert.com

Evergy targets zero net carbon emissions by 2045

Evergy, Kansas’ biggest energy utility, has promised zero net carbon emissions by 2045, the AP reports. Evergy has 600,000 customers in Missouri. Environmentalists say the deadline is too late, while others worry about an increase in energy costs. Evergy’s 2020 generation capacity was mostly through coal and natural gas, along...
Energy IndustrySun-Journal

Engineering our energy future

“We are living on this planet as if we have another one to go to.” -Terri Swearingen, awarded Goldman Environmental Prize in 1997. My name is Anneke. I attend King Middle School. We’re working on a project called “Engineering Our Energy Future” which is focused on the climate crisis happening right now. After doing extensive research, I found renewable energy is a sustainable and effective energy source to transition us into a clean future.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Energy Transition Forces LNG Industry To Cut Emissions | OilPrice.com

The green energy drive is changing the way LNG developers and sellers are planning for future projects as buyers are increasingly demanding proof that the cargoes they have paid for are “green”—that is, carbon neutral. EMISSION FROM ENTIRE VALUE CHAIN: The wave of net-zero pledges from governments and businesses has...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Renewable energy workforce bill now law, over objections from solar sector

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Disaster Capitalism: Puerto Rico Plunged into Darkness After Privatization of Electric Utility. Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel Value Chain Industry Roundtable. Labour’s hydrogen greenwash is ‘ruse’ and ignores need for renewable energy. Get Published - Build a Following. The Energy Central Power Industry Network...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Energy industry has power to solve environmental, economic problems

Two slides offered by the two keynote speakers at Wednesday’s Energy Shale Conference illustrated the importance of access to power. Shad Frazier, vice president, operations at Endeavor Energy Resources, showed the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. One side was lush and green, the other yellow and dry.
Environmentadventure-journal.com

Debunking the Biggest Myth About Wildfires

Ecologist Chad Hanson calls his new book Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our Climate, but it could just as well be titled Why We Should Love Dead Trees. Hanson, director of the John Muir Project, uses the book to explain why wildfires are beneficial to forest...
California Stateenergynews.us

California utility turns to microgrids to reduce fire hazard

MICROGRIDS: As part of its drive to reduce wildfire ignitions from its infrastructure, Pacific Gas & Electric deploys its first microgrid in a high fire-hazard area. (PV Magazine) ALSO:. • The University of California, Berkeley, plans to build a renewable-energy microgrid to fully power its campus. (Microgrid Knowledge) • An...
Energy Industryeia.gov

The United States consumed a record amount of renewable energy in 2020

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. renewable energy chart. In 2020, consumption of renewable energy in the United States grew for the fifth year in a row, reaching a record high of 11.6 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), or 12% of total U.S. energy consumption. Renewable energy was the only source of U.S. energy consumption that increased in 2020 from 2019; fossil fuel and nuclear consumption declined. Our U.S. renewable energy consumption by source and sector chart shows how much renewable energy by source each sector consumes.
Technologymicrogridknowledge.com

Remote Generation Optimization with Microgrids Increases Efficiency

A new white paper from Go Electric explores how microgrids can help optimize remote generation for both efficiency and fuel savings. The paper presents a case study of the Go Electric GEM/ISM microgrid system. The author models a 1-MW remote site using three 350-MW generators, both with and without the GEM/ISM microgrid system. The author’s goal is to illustrate how the Go Electric microgrid’s time shifting and sustainability functions increase the efficiency of a remote site’s generation.
IndustryEurekAlert

'Floating' microgrids: Optimizing naval ships' power systems

Wenxin Liu's research has been funded by the Office of Naval Research for the past 10 years. That support will continue with the addition of two grants, each providing $450,000 over three years. Both awards are a continuation of the Lehigh University researcher's work on the advanced control of power systems.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD

CORROSION and Amphibious Energy today announced the launch of the new ICCP-POD, an environmentally friendly alternative to using diesel generators to supply energy during the construction phase of wind turbines, and sacrificial anodes to protect turbine foundations against corrosion. SUNFIG'S UNIQUE PROJECT OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE BOOSTS UTILITY SOLAR RETURNS BY UP...