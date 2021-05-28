Three Microgrid Myths Debunked
Sean McEvoy, senior vice president of energy at Veritone, debunks three common microgrid myths around cost, value and predictability. Microgrids deliver many benefits to utilities, independent power producers and power consumers. They can incorporate distributed renewable generation, distributed energy systems (DES), EVs and demand response. Microgrids can operate independent of the main grid (i.e., in islanding mode) during extreme events. They also decarbonize via their incorporation of clean energy.microgridknowledge.com