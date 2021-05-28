A.M. Best affirms W. R. Berkley Corporation ratings

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.