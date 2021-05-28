Corning Daily Weather Forecast

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



