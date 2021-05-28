Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, AR

Corning Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 18 days ago

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVnzrA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
24
Followers
80
Post
955
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related