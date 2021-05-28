Corning Daily Weather Forecast
CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
