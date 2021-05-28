4-Day Weather Forecast For Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
