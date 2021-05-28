Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta Junction, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

Posted by 
Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 18 days ago

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aEVntYo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas Of Fog

    • High 39 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 47 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
3
Followers
42
Post
246
Views
ABOUT

With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta Junction, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Delta Junction, AKPosted by
Delta Junction Journal

Get weather-ready — Delta Junction’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delta Junction: Tuesday, May 18: Scattered Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night;
Delta Junction, AKPosted by
Delta Junction Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Delta Junction

(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delta Junction area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.