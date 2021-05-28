4-Day Weather Forecast For Delta Junction
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Areas Of Fog
- High 39 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 47 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
