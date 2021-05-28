Cancel
Veterans of Influence: 'Professional volunteer' John Gionet is dedicated to helping future Marines and other veterans

By Anjali Fluker
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement hasn't stopped John Gionet. Gionet, who ranked as sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps before leaving the service in October 2000, has been an active supporter of Central Florida veterans for decades. He specializes in training future military members as division commander of 52 units in seven states for the Young Marines organization. Gionet in the last year developed Zoom classes to keep youth occupied during the pandemic, while 40 Young Marines graduated Senior Leadership School and another 90-plus graduated Junior Leadership School. He even started a Leadership School scholarship in the name of Sgt. Matthew Lowenthal, a local Marine who passed away.

www.bizjournals.com
